Filecash (FIC) Market Capitalization Tops $472,200.17

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Filecash has a market capitalization of $472,200.17 and $422,829.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.98 or 0.07168260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,854.48 or 0.99654712 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Buying and Selling Filecash

