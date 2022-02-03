Filecoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.18 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $263.17 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $20.28 or 0.00054460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.15 or 0.07168713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00055463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,145.37 or 0.99763617 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 156,725,749 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

