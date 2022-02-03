Financial Contrast: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Instruments and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 10 10 0 2.36 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $209.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.48%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.76%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and Tower Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.84 $7.77 billion $8.26 21.26 Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.84 $82.30 million $1.18 28.50

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24% Tower Semiconductor 8.97% 8.73% 6.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Tower Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

