First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First American Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

