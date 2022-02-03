First Business Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

