First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.55% of First Business Financial Services worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $4,058,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $1,894,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 89.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 68,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

FBIZ stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.35%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

