First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Acquired by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. First Community accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 2.94% of First Community worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Community in the third quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Community by 5.6% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. First Community Co. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. Analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

