First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. The company had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCRD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 25,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,784. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

