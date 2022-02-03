First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.43. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 18.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 266,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

