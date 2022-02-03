First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

