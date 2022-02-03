First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.57

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.57 and traded as low as C$44.25. First National Financial shares last traded at C$44.28, with a volume of 61,831 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Scotiabank cut their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.64.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.