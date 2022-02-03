First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 51,742 shares.The stock last traded at $22.12 and had previously closed at $21.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $522.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.47.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First of Long Island by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 22.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 109,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First of Long Island Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.