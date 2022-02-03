First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,267 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 37,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.