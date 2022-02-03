First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $212,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CM. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Shares of CM opened at $129.11 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $85.96 and a twelve month high of $132.48. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.