First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.95.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.67. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

