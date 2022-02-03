First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.