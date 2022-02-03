First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises 1.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned about 0.35% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,435,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 134,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 101.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 514,096 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 314.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 525,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 422,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.59. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,028. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.70.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.