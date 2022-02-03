First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.88 and last traded at $56.98. Approximately 134,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 267,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXD. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.