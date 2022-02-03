First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Trading Down 4.7%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.29. Approximately 14,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 26,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88.

