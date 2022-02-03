First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.06. Approximately 65,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 97,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.