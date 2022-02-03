First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.93. Approximately 366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70.

