First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $16.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

