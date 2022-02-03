First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,689 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.76 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

