First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.65 and last traded at $55.57. 281,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 287,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94.

