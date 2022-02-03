First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.56 and last traded at $66.22. Approximately 119,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 67,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24.

