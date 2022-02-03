First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.63. Approximately 1,540,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,135,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.