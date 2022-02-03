First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) is Holistic Financial Partners’ 9th Largest Position

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.89. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.