First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Stake Raised by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.86% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $67.55 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.897 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

