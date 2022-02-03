First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $52.10. 918,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 825,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43.

