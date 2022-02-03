Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading Down 5.2%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) shares dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 388,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,997,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of C$486.58 million and a P/E ratio of -45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 24.46 and a current ratio of 24.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82.

In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$44,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,321,393 shares in the company, valued at C$2,052,111.41.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

