Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.59.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

FIVE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.75. 16,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,394. Five Below has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.23 and a 200 day moving average of $194.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. David J Yvars Group raised its position in Five Below by 19,421.0% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 698,184 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

