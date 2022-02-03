Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Down 6.6%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.52 and last traded at $80.13. Approximately 8,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,149,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $159.19.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.