Flow Price Tops $6.03 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.03 or 0.00016149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $124.09 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 318,082,398 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

