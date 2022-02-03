Flowers Foods (FLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FLO opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

