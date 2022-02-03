Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.72. 6,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,190,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.
A number of research firms recently commented on FLNC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,949,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,581,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000.
Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
