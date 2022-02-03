Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,991,000 after buying an additional 106,407 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,091,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.