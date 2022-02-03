Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $1.42 on Top Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $320.51 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flux has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00268237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00079932 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00103260 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003010 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 225,657,830 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

