Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $1,022,000.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $378,600.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00.

NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 752,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,230. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $5,728,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

