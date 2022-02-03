FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,781. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.