Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 77,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 586,589 shares.The stock last traded at $74.37 and had previously closed at $76.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.