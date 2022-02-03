Font Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Font has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Font has a total market capitalization of $258,710.77 and $2,550.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00043446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00112530 BTC.

Font Profile

Font is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

