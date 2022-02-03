Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.54

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.54 and traded as low as C$2.30. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 368,198 shares traded.

FOM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foran Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.58.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The firm has a market cap of C$552.68 million and a P/E ratio of -78.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.54.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.