FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.56. 826,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 496.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

