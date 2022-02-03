FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Lowered to $55.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 27,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,904. FormFactor has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 496.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $102,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

