Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $116.22. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $115.55, with a volume of 11,395 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

