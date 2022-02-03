Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Forterra stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Forterra has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

