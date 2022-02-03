Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $730,909.62 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 21st, John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40.
- On Tuesday, December 21st, John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72.
- On Monday, November 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76.
Shares of FTNT traded down $12.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.00. 1,769,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.33 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after buying an additional 66,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
