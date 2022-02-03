Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $730,909.62 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76.

Shares of FTNT traded down $12.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.00. 1,769,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.33 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after buying an additional 66,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.