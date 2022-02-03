Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.275-4.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $12.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.00. 1,769,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $151.33 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.45 and a 200-day moving average of $313.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.73.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

