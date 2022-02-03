Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.275-4.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $12.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.00. 1,769,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $151.33 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.45 and a 200-day moving average of $313.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
