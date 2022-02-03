Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $865-895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.32 million.Fortinet also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.73.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $12.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $151.33 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.