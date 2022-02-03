Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $47.32 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.